TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 26, 2020

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

251 AM CST Mon Feb 24 2020

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots

and seas 7 to 10 feet possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to

60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

