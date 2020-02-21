TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 21, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

347 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt expected with gusts to 30 kt

possible. Inland bays and lakes...very rough.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake.

* WHEN...Through 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt expected with gusts to 30 kt

possible. Inland bays and lakes...very rough.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake.

* WHEN...Through 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds around 25 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 8 feet. For the Small Craft

Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

and seas 5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60

NM, Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal

City LA from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM CST early this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM CST this

evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds around 25 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 8 feet. For the Small Craft

Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

and seas 5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60

NM, Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal

City LA from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM CST early this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM CST this

evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 25 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast

winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out

20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out

20 NM and Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to

Intracoastal City LA out 20 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM CST early this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 25 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast

winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out

20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out

20 NM and Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to

Intracoastal City LA out 20 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM CST early this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 25 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast

winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out

20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out

20 NM and Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to

Intracoastal City LA out 20 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM CST early this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 25 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast

winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out

20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out

20 NM and Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to

Intracoastal City LA out 20 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM CST early this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds around 25 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 8 feet. For the Small Craft

Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

and seas 5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60

NM, Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal

City LA from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM CST early this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM CST this

evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds around 25 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 8 feet. For the Small Craft

Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

and seas 5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60

NM, Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal

City LA from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM CST early this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM CST this

evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather