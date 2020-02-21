TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 21, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
347 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt expected with gusts to 30 kt
possible. Inland bays and lakes...very rough.
* WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt expected with gusts to 30 kt
possible. Inland bays and lakes...very rough.
* WHERE...Sabine Lake and Calcasieu Lake.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds around 25 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 8 feet. For the Small Craft
Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt
and seas 5 to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60
NM, Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60
NM and Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal
City LA from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM CST early this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM CST this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds around 25 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 8 feet. For the Small Craft
Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt
and seas 5 to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60
NM, Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60
NM and Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal
City LA from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM CST early this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM CST this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast
winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out
20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out
20 NM and Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to
Intracoastal City LA out 20 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM CST early this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast
winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out
20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out
20 NM and Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to
Intracoastal City LA out 20 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM CST early this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast
winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out
20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out
20 NM and Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to
Intracoastal City LA out 20 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM CST early this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast
winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out
20 NM, Coastal waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA out
20 NM and Coastal waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to
Intracoastal City LA out 20 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM CST early this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds around 25 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 8 feet. For the Small Craft
Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt
and seas 5 to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60
NM, Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60
NM and Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal
City LA from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM CST early this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM CST this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds around 25 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 8 feet. For the Small Craft
Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt
and seas 5 to 8 feet expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60
NM, Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60
NM and Waters from Lower Atchafalaya River to Intracoastal
City LA from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM CST early this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM CST this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather