TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2020

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

319 AM CST Wed Feb 12 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one nautical mile

or less.

* WHERE...Portions of the coastal lakes and bays and portions of

the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather