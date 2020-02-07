TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020

_____

LOW WATER ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

300 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Abnormally low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Vermilion Bay.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Below normal water levels will result in hazardous

navigating conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Actual tide levels will be around minus 1.0

mean lower low water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

