TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 12, 2020

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

924 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

...Patchy dense fog affecting parts of Galveston Bay...

Patchy dense fog will reduce visibility over parts of Galveston

Bay this morning. Web cameras are showing visibility below a mile

near Morgans Point and Tuckers Bayou while visibility elsewhere

appears to be greater than 3 miles. The fog is expected to

dissipate later this morning. Mariners are urged to use caution if

boating on Galveston Bay this morning.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather