TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2019

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

336 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter to one

half mile.

* WHERE...Sabine Lake, Calcasieu Lake and Coastal waters from

Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog

signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use

your radar and compass.

