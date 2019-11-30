TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 30, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
304 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT AFTER MIDNIGHT...
.Southerly winds of 15 to 20 knots increasing to near 20 knots
should then prevail through mid morning gradually diminishing.
Seas will build to 5 to 8 feet across the area.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WINDS...increasing to near 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 5 feet building to 6 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
