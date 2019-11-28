TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
343 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019
...Small Craft Advisory is in effect through 5 AM...
.Northeast winds will decrease today but seas will remain
elevated. Although the Small Craft Advisory will end early this
morning, mariners are urged to use caution as seas will remain
slightly elevated.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WINDS...Northeast 15 to 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 4 to 6 feet nearshore and 6 to 8 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
