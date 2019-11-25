TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
239 PM CST Mon Nov 25 2019
...Hazardous conditions developing Tuesday Morning...
.Southerly winds and seas increase shortly after sunrise Tuesday
becoming strong by mid-morning as the pressure gradient
strengthens significantly with a robust mid-level storm system
approaching Northwest Texas. Winds and seas begin to subside after
sunset.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM
CST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 10 AM to 6 PM
CST Tuesday.
* WINDS...increasing 20 knots gusts 25 to 28 knots. Bay waters
becoming choppy to rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM
CST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 10 AM to 6 PM
CST Tuesday.
* WINDS...increasing 20 knots gusts 25 to 28 knots. Bay waters
becoming choppy to rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM
CST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 10 AM to 6 PM
CST Tuesday.
* WINDS...increasing 20 knots gusts 25 to 28 knots. Bay waters
becoming choppy to rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* WINDS...South 20 to 25 knots gusts up to 32 knots possible.
* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet occasional 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* WINDS...South 20 to 25 knots gusts up to 32 knots possible.
* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet occasional 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* WINDS...South 20 to 25 knots gusts up to 32 knots possible.
* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet occasional 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* WINDS...South 20 to 25 knots gusts up to 32 knots possible.
* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet occasional 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather