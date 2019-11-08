TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

306 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

...STRONG NORTH WINDS AND HAZARDOUS SEAS TODAY...

.Strong offshore flow and hazardous seas will continue today.

Winds and seas are expected to gradually diminish and subside

through the late afternoon and evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WINDS...North 20 to 25 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Bays choppy to rough.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...North around 25 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Nearshore, seas 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas up

to 9 feet. Offshore, seas 7 to 9 feet with occasional seas up

to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

