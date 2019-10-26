TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 26, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

228 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019

...Hazardous Marine Conditions...

.A strong cold front moved through the lower Texas coastal waters

Friday morning. Strong northwest winds will persist along the

lower Texas Coastline through this morning, resulting in hazardous

marine conditions across the Gulf waters. Dangerous wind gusts to

gale force and high seas are expected across portions of the Gulf

Waters.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has cancelled the

Small Craft Advisory for winds.

Conditions continue to slowly improve on the Laguna.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM this morning to 6 PM

CDT this evening.

* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 knots decreasing to 15 to 25 knots

this afternoon.

* WAVES/SEAS...7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather