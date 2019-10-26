TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 26, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
228 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
...Hazardous Marine Conditions...
.A strong cold front moved through the lower Texas coastal waters
Friday morning. Strong northwest winds will persist along the
lower Texas Coastline through this morning, resulting in hazardous
marine conditions across the Gulf waters. Dangerous wind gusts to
gale force and high seas are expected across portions of the Gulf
Waters.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has cancelled the
Small Craft Advisory for winds.
Conditions continue to slowly improve on the Laguna.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has cancelled the
Small Craft Advisory for winds.
Conditions continue to slowly improve on the Laguna.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has cancelled the
Small Craft Advisory for winds.
Conditions continue to slowly improve on the Laguna.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM this morning to 6 PM
CDT this evening.
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 knots decreasing to 15 to 25 knots
this afternoon.
* WAVES/SEAS...7 to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM this morning to 6 PM
CDT this evening.
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 knots decreasing to 15 to 25 knots
this afternoon.
* WAVES/SEAS...7 to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM this morning to 6 PM
CDT this evening.
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 knots decreasing to 15 to 25 knots
this afternoon.
* WAVES/SEAS...7 to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 AM this morning to 6 PM
CDT this evening.
* WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 knots decreasing to 15 to 25 knots
this afternoon.
* WAVES/SEAS...7 to 10 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather