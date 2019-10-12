TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 12, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
334 AM CDT Sat Oct 12 2019
...Blustery conditions over the coastal waters this morning...
.Strong and gusty north winds along with rough seas will continue
through the morning hours. This will result in hazardous
navigating conditions for small craft. Winds will decrease through
the afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has cancelled the
Small Craft Advisory.
Winds have decreased below advisory criteria. However, winds will
remain elevated through the morning and small craft should still
exercise caution.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS...20 to 25 knots with gusts greater around 30 knots
* WAVES/SEAS...2 to 4 feet out to 20 NM and 4 to 7 feet beyond 20
NM
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
