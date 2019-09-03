TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 3, 2019
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
436 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
...SHOWERS ALONG WITH STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...
Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out
20 NM...
Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port
Mansfield TX...
Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo
Colorado...
Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...
Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to
60 NM...
At 434 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a band of rain showers and
thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This
activity is moving southwest at 35 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until this storm passes.
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek
safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.
Intense lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the open
water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal
objects.
LAT...LON 2597 9715 2655 9731 2651 9725 2659 9732
2656 9728 2690 9737 2724 9736 2722 9698
2708 9621 2698 9621 2624 9600 2596 9600
