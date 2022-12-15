TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

254 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

TXZ035-151615-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

254 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ026-151615-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

254 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s.

TXZ021-151615-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

254 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 19. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ022-151615-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

254 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ023-151615-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

254 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ024-151615-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

254 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ025-151615-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

254 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s.

TXZ027-151615-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

254 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ028-151615-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

254 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ029-151615-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

254 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ030-151615-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

254 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ031-151615-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

254 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ032-151615-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

254 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s.

TXZ033-151615-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

254 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ034-151615-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

254 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ036-151615-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

254 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ037-151615-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

254 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ038-151615-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

254 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ039-151615-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

254 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ040-151615-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

254 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ041-151615-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

254 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ042-151615-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

254 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ043-151615-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

254 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ044-151615-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

254 AM CST Thu Dec 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

