TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 19, 2022 _____ 527 FPUS54 KLUB 200932 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 332 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 TXZ035-201715- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 332 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ026-201715- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 332 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ021-201715- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 332 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ022-201715- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 332 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ023-201715- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 332 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ024-201715- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 332 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ025-201715- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 332 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ027-201715- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 332 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ028-201715- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 332 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ029-201715- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 332 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ030-201715- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 332 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ031-201715- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 332 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ032-201715- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 332 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ033-201715- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 332 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ034-201715- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 332 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ036-201715- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 332 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ037-201715- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 332 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ038-201715- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 332 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ039-201715- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 332 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ040-201715- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 332 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ041-201715- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 332 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ042-201715- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 332 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ043-201715- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 332 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ044-201715- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 332 AM CST Sun Nov 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$