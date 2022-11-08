TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 _____ 067 FPUS54 KLUB 082014 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 TXZ035-090415- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ026-090415- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ021-090415- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ022-090415- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ023-090415- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ024-090415- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ025-090415- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ027-090415- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ028-090415- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ029-090415- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ030-090415- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ031-090415- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ032-090415- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ033-090415- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ034-090415- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ036-090415- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. West winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ037-090415- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ038-090415- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ039-090415- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ040-090415- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ041-090415- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ042-090415- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ043-090415- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ044-090415- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather