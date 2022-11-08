TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

_____

067 FPUS54 KLUB 082014

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

TXZ035-090415-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in

the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ026-090415-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in

the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ021-090415-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in

the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ022-090415-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in

the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ023-090415-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in

the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ024-090415-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in

the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ025-090415-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 60.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in

the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ027-090415-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ028-090415-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in

the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ029-090415-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in

the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ030-090415-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in

the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ031-090415-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 60.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in

the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ032-090415-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ033-090415-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ034-090415-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ036-090415-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. West winds

around 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in

the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ037-090415-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in

the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ038-090415-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ039-090415-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers,

freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ040-090415-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers, snow

showers and freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ041-090415-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ042-090415-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds around 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ043-090415-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ044-090415-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

214 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather