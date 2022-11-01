TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 31, 2022 _____ 122 FPUS54 KLUB 010835 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 335 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 TXZ035-011615- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 335 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ026-011615- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 335 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ021-011615- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 335 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ022-011615- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 335 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ023-011615- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 335 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ024-011615- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 335 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ025-011615- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 335 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ027-011615- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 335 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ028-011615- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 335 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ029-011615- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 335 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ030-011615- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 335 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ031-011615- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 335 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ032-011615- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 335 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ033-011615- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 335 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ034-011615- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 335 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ036-011615- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 335 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ037-011615- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 335 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ038-011615- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 335 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ039-011615- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 335 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ040-011615- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 335 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ041-011615- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 335 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ042-011615- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 335 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ043-011615- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 335 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ044-011615- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 335 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. 