TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 3, 2022 _____ 824 FPUS54 KLUB 040754 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 254 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022 TXZ035-042115- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 254 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ026-042115- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 254 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ021-042115- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 254 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ022-042115- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 254 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ023-042115- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 254 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ024-042115- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 254 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ025-042115- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 254 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ027-042115- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 254 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ028-042115- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 254 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ029-042115- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 254 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ030-042115- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 254 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ031-042115- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 254 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ032-042115- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 254 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ033-042115- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 254 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ034-042115- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 254 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ036-042115- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 254 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ037-042115- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 254 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ038-042115- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 254 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ039-042115- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 254 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ040-042115- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 254 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ041-042115- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 254 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ042-042115- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 254 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ043-042115- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 254 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ044-042115- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 254 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$