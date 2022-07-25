TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 24, 2022

_____

756 FPUS54 KLUB 250744

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

244 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

TXZ035-252115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

244 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ026-252115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

244 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ021-252115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

244 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ022-252115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

244 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ023-252115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

244 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ024-252115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

244 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ025-252115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

244 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ027-252115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

244 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ028-252115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

244 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ029-252115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

244 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ030-252115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

244 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ031-252115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

244 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ032-252115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

244 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ033-252115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

244 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ034-252115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

244 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ036-252115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

244 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ037-252115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

244 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 99. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ038-252115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

244 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ039-252115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

244 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ040-252115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

244 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ041-252115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

244 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ042-252115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

244 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ043-252115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

244 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around

100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ044-252115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

244 AM CDT Mon Jul 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around

100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather