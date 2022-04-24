TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 23, 2022 _____ 189 FPUS54 KLUB 240825 ZFPLUB Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Lubbock TX 325 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 TXZ035-242215- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 325 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ026-242215- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 325 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ021-242215- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 325 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ022-242215- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 325 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ023-242215- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 325 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ024-242215- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 325 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ025-242215- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 325 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ027-242215- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 325 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ028-242215- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 325 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ029-242215- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 325 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ030-242215- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 325 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ031-242215- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 325 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ032-242215- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 325 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ033-242215- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 325 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ034-242215- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 325 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ036-242215- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 325 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ037-242215- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 325 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ038-242215- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 325 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ039-242215- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 325 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ040-242215- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 325 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ041-242215- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 325 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ042-242215- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 325 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ043-242215- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 325 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ044-242215- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 325 AM CDT Sun Apr 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$