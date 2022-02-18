TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 17, 2022

_____

783 FPUS54 KLUB 180908

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

308 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

TXZ035-182215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

308 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Patchy blowing

dust. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 13. Wind

chills of 3 below to 19 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wind chills of 6 below to 10 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 13. Wind

chills of 1 below to 9 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of

3 below to 13 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ026-182215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

308 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 13. Wind

chills of 3 below to 13 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of

6 below to 9 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of

1 below to 13 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ021-182215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

308 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 7. Wind

chills of 11 below to 10 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wind chills of 13 below to 6 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 7 below to 3 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Wind chills of 7 below

to 10 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ022-182215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

308 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 8. Wind

chills of 10 below to 9 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

Wind chills of 12 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 7 below to 3 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of

7 below to 9 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ023-182215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

308 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 8. Wind

chills of 8 below to 7 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 11 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 9. Wind

chills of 7 below to 2 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of

7 below to 8 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ024-182215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

308 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 33. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 10. Wind

chills of 7 below to 15 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chills of 10 below to 8 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 11. Wind

chills of 6 below to 11 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of

7 below to 12 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ025-182215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

308 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 12. Wind

chills of 2 below to 14 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chills of 6 below to 9 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of

1 below to 13 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ027-182215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

308 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 9. Wind

chills of 7 below to 15 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

Wind chills of 10 below to 10 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 4 below to 5 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of

5 below to 13 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ028-182215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

308 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 9. Wind

chills of 8 below to 13 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wind chills of 11 below to 8 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 6 below to 5 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of

7 below to 12 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ029-182215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

308 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 9. Wind

chills of 8 below to 11 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wind chills of 11 below to 8 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 9. Wind

chills of 6 below to 5 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of

7 below to 11 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ030-182215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

308 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Patchy blowing

dust. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 8.

Wind chills of 8 below to 13 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

Wind chills of 11 below to 7 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 9. Wind

chills of 6 below to 8 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of

7 below to 10 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ031-182215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

308 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 13. Wind

chills of 2 below to 16 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wind chills of 6 below to 9 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 15. Wind

chills of zero to 12 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of

3 below to 13 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ032-182215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

308 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain and light sleet. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chills of 3 below to 10 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ033-182215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

308 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 11. Wind

chills of 4 below to 19 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

Wind chills of 7 below to 13 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 2 below to 6 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of

3 below to 16 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ034-182215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

308 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 12. Wind

chills of 3 below to 18 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

Wind chills of 7 below to 11 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 2 below to 7 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of

3 below to 14 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ036-182215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

308 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Patchy blowing

dust. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around

12. Wind chills of 4 below to 18 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wind chills of 7 below to 10 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 12. Wind

chills of 2 below to 11 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Wind chills of 4 below

to 13 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ037-182215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

308 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around

14. Wind chills of 1 below to 18 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of

5 below to 10 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 15. Wind

chills of zero to 11 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of

2 below to 12 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ038-182215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

308 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain and light sleet. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wind chills of 1 below to 11 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ039-182215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

308 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Patchy blowing

dust. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs around 40. Wind

chills of 3 below to 16 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills of

zero to 17 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ040-182215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

308 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 15. Wind

chills of zero to 23 above zero after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

Wind chills of 3 below to 14 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills of

zero to 17 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ041-182215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

308 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Patchy blowing

dust. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

Wind chills of 2 below to 12 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of

zero to 15 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ042-182215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

308 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around

16.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

Wind chills of 1 below to 11 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ043-182215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

308 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain and light sleet. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s. Wind chills of 1 below to 11 above zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ044-182215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

308 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain and light sleet. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of light sleet and

slight chance of snow. Lows around 18. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

_____

