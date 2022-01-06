TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022 _____ 107 FPUS54 KLUB 060844 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 244 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 TXZ035-062215- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 244 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chills of 2 below to 12 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ026-062215- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 244 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chills of 7 below to 7 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ021-062215- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 244 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chills of 8 below to 4 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ022-062215- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 244 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chills of 9 below to 2 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 18. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ023-062215- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 244 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chills of 9 below to 2 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 18. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ024-062215- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 244 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chills of 8 below to 8 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ025-062215- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 244 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chills of 5 below to 9 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ027-062215- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 244 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chills of 6 below to 10 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ028-062215- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 244 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chills of 7 below to 7 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ029-062215- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 244 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chills of 8 below to 5 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 18. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ030-062215- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 244 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chills of 8 below to 5 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 18. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ031-062215- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 244 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chills of 4 below to 10 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ032-062215- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 244 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chills of 2 below to 10 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ033-062215- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 244 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chills of zero to 18 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ034-062215- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 244 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chills of 2 below to 14 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ036-062215- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 244 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chills of 5 below to 10 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ037-062215- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 244 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chills of 3 below to 10 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ038-062215- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 244 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chills of zero to 11 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. South winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ039-062215- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 244 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ040-062215- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 244 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ041-062215- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 244 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ042-062215- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 244 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. South winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ043-062215- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 244 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chills of zero to 14 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ044-062215- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 244 AM CST Thu Jan 6 2022 .TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$