TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 8, 2021

774 FPUS54 KLUB 090834

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

234 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

TXZ035-092215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

234 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ026-092215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

234 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ021-092215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

234 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ022-092215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

234 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ023-092215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

234 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ024-092215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

234 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ025-092215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

234 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ027-092215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

234 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ028-092215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

234 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ029-092215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

234 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ030-092215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

234 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ031-092215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

234 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ032-092215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

234 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ033-092215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

234 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ034-092215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

234 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ036-092215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

234 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ037-092215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

234 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ038-092215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

234 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ039-092215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

234 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ040-092215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

234 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ041-092215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

234 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to

the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ042-092215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

234 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ043-092215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

234 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ044-092215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

234 AM CST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

