TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 29, 2021

_____

875 FPUS54 KLUB 300808

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

308 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

TXZ035-302145-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

308 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ026-302145-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

308 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ021-302145-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

308 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ022-302145-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

308 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ023-302145-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

308 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ024-302145-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

308 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ025-302145-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

308 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ027-302145-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

308 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ028-302145-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

308 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ029-302145-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

308 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ030-302145-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

308 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ031-302145-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

308 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ032-302145-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

308 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ033-302145-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

308 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ034-302145-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

308 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ036-302145-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

308 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ037-302145-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

308 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

late evening and after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ038-302145-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

308 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the late evening and after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ039-302145-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

308 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ040-302145-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

308 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ041-302145-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

308 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ042-302145-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

308 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ043-302145-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

308 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ044-302145-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

308 AM CDT Sat Oct 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather