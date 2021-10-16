TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021 _____ 739 FPUS54 KLUB 161930 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 230 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 TXZ035-170915- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 230 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ026-170915- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 230 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ021-170915- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 230 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ022-170915- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 230 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ023-170915- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 230 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ024-170915- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 230 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ025-170915- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 230 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ027-170915- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 230 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ028-170915- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 230 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ029-170915- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 230 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ030-170915- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 230 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ031-170915- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 230 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ032-170915- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 230 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ033-170915- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 230 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ034-170915- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 230 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ036-170915- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 230 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ037-170915- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 230 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ038-170915- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 230 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ039-170915- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 230 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ040-170915- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 230 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ041-170915- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 230 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ042-170915- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 230 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ043-170915- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 230 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ044-170915- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 230 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather