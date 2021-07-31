TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 30, 2021 _____ 954 FPUS54 KLUB 310712 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 212 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 TXZ035-312115- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 212 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ026-312115- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 212 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ021-312115- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 212 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ022-312115- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 212 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ023-312115- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 212 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ024-312115- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 212 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ025-312115- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 212 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ027-312115- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 212 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ028-312115- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 212 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ029-312115- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 212 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ030-312115- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 212 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ031-312115- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 212 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ032-312115- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 212 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ033-312115- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 212 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ034-312115- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 212 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ036-312115- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 212 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ037-312115- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 212 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ038-312115- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 212 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ039-312115- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 212 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ040-312115- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 212 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ041-312115- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 212 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ042-312115- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 212 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ043-312115- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 212 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ044-312115- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 212 AM CDT Sat Jul 31 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather