TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 10, 2021

_____

824 FPUS54 KLUB 110842

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

342 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

TXZ035-112115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

342 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and patchy drizzle early

in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ026-112115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

342 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms and patchy drizzle early in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely late in the morning. Slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ021-112115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

342 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ022-112115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

342 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and patchy drizzle early

in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ023-112115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

342 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Chance of

thunderstorms and areas of drizzle early in the morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ024-112115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

342 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Showers

likely and patchy drizzle early in the morning. Chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ025-112115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

342 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle

early in the morning, then thunderstorms likely late in the

morning. Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ027-112115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

342 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ028-112115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

342 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and patchy drizzle early

in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ029-112115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

342 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and patchy drizzle early

in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ030-112115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

342 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Thunderstorms

likely and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Slight chance of showers early

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ031-112115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

342 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Showers with

possible thunderstorms and drizzle early in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely late in the morning. Slight chance of

showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ032-112115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

342 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Thunderstorms and patchy drizzle early in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely late in the morning. Slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ033-112115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

342 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms and patchy

drizzle early in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ034-112115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

342 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and patchy drizzle early

in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ036-112115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

342 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Thunderstorms

likely and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ037-112115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

342 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Thunderstorms

and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then thunderstorms

likely late in the morning. Slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ038-112115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

342 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle

early in the morning. Thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ039-112115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

342 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ040-112115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

342 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and patchy

drizzle early in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ041-112115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

342 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Thunderstorms

likely and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ042-112115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

342 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Thunderstorms

likely and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ043-112115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

342 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Thunderstorms

and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then thunderstorms

likely late in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ044-112115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

342 AM CDT Tue May 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle

early in the morning. Thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

