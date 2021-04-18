TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 17, 2021

258 FPUS54 KLUB 180750

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

250 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

TXZ035-182115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

250 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as cool. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ026-182115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

250 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ021-182115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

250 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ022-182115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

250 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ023-182115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

250 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ024-182115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

250 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as cool. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ025-182115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

250 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ027-182115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

250 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ028-182115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

250 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ029-182115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

250 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ030-182115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

250 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ031-182115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

250 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ032-182115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

250 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ033-182115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

250 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ034-182115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

250 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ036-182115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

250 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ037-182115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

250 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ038-182115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

250 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ039-182115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

250 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ040-182115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

250 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ041-182115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

250 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Not as cool. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ042-182115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

250 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ043-182115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

250 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ044-182115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

250 AM CDT Sun Apr 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

