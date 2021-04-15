TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 14, 2021 _____ 619 FPUS54 KLUB 150812 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 TXZ035-152115- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ026-152115- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Windy. Not as cool. Widespread fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ021-152115- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ022-152115- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely early in the morning. Chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ023-152115- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Widespread fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ024-152115- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ025-152115- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely through the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening, then widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Windy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ027-152115- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ028-152115- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ029-152115- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Widespread fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ030-152115- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ031-152115- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Widespread fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ032-152115- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer. Widespread fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ033-152115- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ034-152115- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening, then widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ036-152115- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Rain showers likely in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening, then widespread dense fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ037-152115- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ038-152115- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening, then widespread dense fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer. Widespread fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ039-152115- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ040-152115- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening, then widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ041-152115- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening, then widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ042-152115- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening, then widespread dense fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ043-152115- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ044-152115- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 312 AM CDT Thu Apr 15 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog in the evening. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Widespread fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. $$

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather