TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 9, 2021

_____

089 FPUS54 KLUB 100801

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

TXZ035-102200-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ026-102200-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ021-102200-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ022-102200-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s.

$$

TXZ023-102200-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ024-102200-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ025-102200-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ027-102200-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ028-102200-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ029-102200-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ030-102200-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ031-102200-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ032-102200-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ033-102200-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ034-102200-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ036-102200-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ037-102200-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ038-102200-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ039-102200-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ040-102200-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ041-102200-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ042-102200-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ043-102200-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ044-102200-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

301 AM CDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after midnight.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather