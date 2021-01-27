TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 26, 2021 _____ 289 FPUS54 KLUB 270842 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 242 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 TXZ035-272215- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 242 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ026-272215- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 242 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ021-272215- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 242 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ022-272215- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 242 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ023-272215- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 242 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ024-272215- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 242 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ025-272215- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 242 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ027-272215- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 242 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ028-272215- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 242 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ029-272215- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 242 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ030-272215- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 242 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ031-272215- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 242 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ032-272215- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 242 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ033-272215- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 242 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ034-272215- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 242 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ036-272215- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 242 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ037-272215- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 242 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ038-272215- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 242 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ039-272215- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 242 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ040-272215- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 242 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ041-272215- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 242 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ042-272215- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 242 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ043-272215- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 242 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ044-272215- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 242 AM CST Wed Jan 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. 