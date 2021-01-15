TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021 _____ 687 FPUS54 KLUB 152135 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 335 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 TXZ035-161015- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 335 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 .LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ026-161015- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 335 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ021-161015- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 335 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 .LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ022-161015- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 335 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 .LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Patchy blowing dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ023-161015- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 335 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Patchy blowing dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ024-161015- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 335 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ025-161015- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 335 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ027-161015- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 335 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 .LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ028-161015- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 335 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 .LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ029-161015- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 335 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 .LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Patchy blowing dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ030-161015- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 335 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Patchy blowing dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ031-161015- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 335 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ032-161015- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 335 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ033-161015- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 335 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 .LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ034-161015- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 335 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 .LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ036-161015- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 335 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 .LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Patchy blowing dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ037-161015- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 335 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Patchy blowing dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ038-161015- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 335 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ039-161015- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 335 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 .LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ040-161015- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 335 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 .LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ041-161015- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 335 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 .LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ042-161015- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 335 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 .LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ043-161015- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 335 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 .LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Patchy blowing dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ044-161015- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 335 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... .LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Patchy blowing dust the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming west up to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$