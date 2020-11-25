TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2020

360 FPUS54 KLUB 250856

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

TXZ035-252215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows

around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ026-252215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ021-252215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ022-252215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ023-252215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ024-252215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ025-252215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ027-252215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ028-252215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ029-252215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ030-252215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ031-252215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ032-252215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ033-252215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ034-252215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ036-252215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ037-252215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ038-252215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ039-252215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ040-252215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ041-252215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ042-252215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ043-252215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ044-252215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

256 AM CST Wed Nov 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

