TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

314 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

TXZ035-172215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

314 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ026-172215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

314 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ021-172215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

314 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ022-172215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

314 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ023-172215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

314 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ024-172215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

314 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ025-172215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

314 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ027-172215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

314 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ028-172215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

314 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ029-172215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

314 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ030-172215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

314 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ031-172215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

314 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ032-172215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

314 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ033-172215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

314 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ034-172215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

314 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ036-172215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

314 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ037-172215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

314 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ038-172215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

314 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ039-172215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

314 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ040-172215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

314 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ041-172215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

314 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ042-172215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

314 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ043-172215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

314 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ044-172215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

314 AM CST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

