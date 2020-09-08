TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 7, 2020
_____
317 FPUS54 KLUB 080848
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
348 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
TXZ035-082115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
348 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Thunderstorms in the evening, then widespread
rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ026-082115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
348 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.
Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Thunderstorms and widespread rain in the
evening, then widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ021-082115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
348 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 25 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph early in the
morning. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ022-082115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
348 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ023-082115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
348 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with
thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows around 40. North
winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ024-082115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
348 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon then
becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast
10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ025-082115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
348 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ027-082115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
348 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast
15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ028-082115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
348 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North
winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ029-082115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
348 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon then
becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast
10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ030-082115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
348 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.
Thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ031-082115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
348 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.
Thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Thunderstorms in the evening, then widespread
rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ032-082115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
348 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Thunderstorms in the evening, then widespread
rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ033-082115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
348 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon then
becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ034-082115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
348 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon then
becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Thunderstorms and widespread rain in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ036-082115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
348 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Thunderstorms in the evening, then widespread
rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ037-082115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
348 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Thunderstorms in the evening, then widespread
rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ038-082115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
348 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Thunderstorms in the evening, then widespread
rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ039-082115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
348 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to
the east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Thunderstorms in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ040-082115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
348 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Thunderstorms in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ041-082115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
348 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Thunderstorms likely late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Thunderstorms in the evening, then widespread
rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ042-082115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
348 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Thunderstorms in the evening, then widespread
rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ043-082115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
348 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Thunderstorms in the evening, then widespread
rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ044-082115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
348 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Thunderstorms in the evening, then widespread
rain and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Showers. Highs around 60. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather