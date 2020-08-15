TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 14, 2020

651 FPUS54 KLUB 150805

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

TXZ035-152115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ026-152115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ021-152115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ022-152115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ023-152115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ024-152115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ025-152115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ027-152115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ028-152115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ029-152115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ030-152115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ031-152115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ032-152115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ033-152115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ034-152115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ036-152115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ037-152115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ038-152115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ039-152115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ040-152115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ041-152115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ042-152115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 100. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ043-152115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ044-152115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

305 AM CDT Sat Aug 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

