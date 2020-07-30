TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 29, 2020
_____
784 FPUS54 KLUB 300853
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
353 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
TXZ035-302115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
353 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ026-302115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
353 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ021-302115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
353 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ022-302115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
353 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ023-302115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
353 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ024-302115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
353 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ025-302115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
353 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to
the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ027-302115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
353 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ028-302115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
353 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ029-302115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
353 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ030-302115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
353 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ031-302115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
353 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
around 101. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ032-302115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
353 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
around 103. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ033-302115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
353 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ034-302115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
353 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ036-302115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
353 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ037-302115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
353 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ038-302115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
353 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ039-302115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
353 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to
the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ040-302115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
353 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ041-302115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
353 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ042-302115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
353 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ043-302115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
353 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ044-302115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
353 AM CDT Thu Jul 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Not as hot. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
_____
