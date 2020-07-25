TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
350 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
TXZ035-252115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
350 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ026-252115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
350 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ021-252115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
350 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ022-252115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
350 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ023-252115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
350 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ024-252115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
350 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ025-252115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
350 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ027-252115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
350 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ028-252115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
350 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ029-252115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
350 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ030-252115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
350 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ031-252115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
350 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ032-252115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
350 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ033-252115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
350 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly sunny with chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ034-252115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
350 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ036-252115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
350 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ037-252115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
350 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ038-252115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
350 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ039-252115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
350 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ040-252115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
350 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ041-252115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
350 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ042-252115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
350 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ043-252115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
350 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
TXZ044-252115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
350 AM CDT Sat Jul 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
