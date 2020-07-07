TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 6, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

250 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

TXZ035-072130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

250 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

TXZ026-072130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

250 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

TXZ021-072130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

250 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

TXZ022-072130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

250 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

TXZ023-072130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

250 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

TXZ024-072130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

250 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

TXZ025-072130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

250 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

TXZ027-072130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

250 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

TXZ028-072130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

250 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

TXZ029-072130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

250 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

TXZ030-072130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

250 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

TXZ031-072130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

250 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

TXZ032-072130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

250 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

TXZ033-072130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

250 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

TXZ034-072130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

250 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

TXZ036-072130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

250 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

TXZ037-072130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

250 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

TXZ038-072130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

250 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

TXZ039-072130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

250 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

TXZ040-072130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

250 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

TXZ041-072130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

250 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

TXZ042-072130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

250 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

TXZ043-072130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

250 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

TXZ044-072130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

250 AM CDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

