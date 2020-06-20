TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 19, 2020

_____

120 FPUS54 KLUB 200754

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

254 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

TXZ035-202115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

254 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ026-202115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

254 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ021-202115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

254 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ022-202115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

254 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ023-202115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

254 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ024-202115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

254 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny early in the afternoon

then becoming sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ025-202115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

254 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ027-202115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

254 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ028-202115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

254 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Not

as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ029-202115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

254 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ030-202115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

254 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ031-202115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

254 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ032-202115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

254 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ033-202115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

254 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Not

as hot. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ034-202115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

254 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ036-202115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

254 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ037-202115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

254 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ038-202115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

254 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ039-202115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

254 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as hot. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ040-202115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

254 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ041-202115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

254 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as hot. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ042-202115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

254 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ043-202115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

254 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ044-202115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

254 AM CDT Sat Jun 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as hot. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather