TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 20, 2020
621 FPUS54 KLUB 210804
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
TXZ035-212115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle early in the morning,
then partly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon. partly
sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ026-212115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ021-212115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny in the late morning
and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ022-212115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with patchy
drizzle early in the morning, then partly sunny in the late
morning and early afternoon. Sunny with slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ023-212115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy
drizzle early in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ024-212115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy
drizzle early in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ025-212115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ027-212115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ028-212115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny in the late morning
and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ029-212115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with patchy
drizzle early in the morning, then partly sunny in the late
morning and early afternoon. Mostly sunny with slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ030-212115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy
drizzle early in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ031-212115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ032-212115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the
northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ033-212115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy
drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ034-212115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ036-212115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with patchy
drizzle early in the morning, then partly sunny in the late
morning and early afternoon. Sunny with slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ037-212115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ038-212115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ039-212115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle
early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ040-212115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy
drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ041-212115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ042-212115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ043-212115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny late in the morning
then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy
drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ044-212115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
304 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s.
