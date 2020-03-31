TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 30, 2020

_____

565 FPUS54 KLUB 310834

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

TXZ035-312130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ026-312130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ021-312130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ022-312130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ023-312130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ024-312130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ025-312130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ027-312130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ028-312130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ029-312130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ030-312130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ031-312130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ032-312130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ033-312130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ034-312130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ036-312130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ037-312130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ038-312130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ039-312130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ040-312130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ041-312130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ042-312130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ043-312130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ044-312130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

334 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

