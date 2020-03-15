TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020

_____

275 FPUS54 KLUB 150836

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

336 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

TXZ035-152115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

336 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Widespread fog before daybreak. Patchy fog in the

morning. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle before daybreak,

then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ026-152115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

336 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers late in the morning.

Thunderstorms likely early in the afternoon, then thunderstorms

late this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ021-152115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

336 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog before daybreak. Patchy fog in the

morning. Areas of drizzle before daybreak, then showers likely

and chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 40. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ022-152115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

336 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog before daybreak. Patchy fog in the morning.

Areas of drizzle before daybreak, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog through

the night. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ023-152115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

336 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog before daybreak. Patchy fog in the morning.

Areas of drizzle before daybreak, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog through

the night. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ024-152115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

336 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog before daybreak. Patchy fog in the morning.

Areas of drizzle before daybreak, then showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog through

the night. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ025-152115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

336 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog through the

night. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ027-152115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

336 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog before daybreak. Patchy fog in the morning.

Areas of drizzle before daybreak, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ028-152115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

336 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Widespread fog before daybreak. Patchy fog in the

morning. Areas of drizzle and slight chance of rain before

daybreak, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog through

the night. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ029-152115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

336 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Widespread fog before daybreak, then patchy fog in the

morning. Areas of drizzle and slight chance of rain before

daybreak, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog through

the night. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ030-152115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

336 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Widespread fog before daybreak. Patchy fog in the

morning. Areas of drizzle and slight chance of rain before

daybreak, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ031-152115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

336 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog before daybreak. Patchy fog in the morning.

Patchy drizzle before daybreak, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog through the

night. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ032-152115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

336 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning. Thunderstorms likely early in the

afternoon, then thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ033-152115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

336 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog before daybreak, then patchy fog in the

morning. Areas of drizzle and slight chance of rain before

daybreak, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ034-152115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

336 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Widespread fog before daybreak, then patchy fog in the

morning. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle before daybreak,

then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ036-152115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

336 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog before daybreak. Areas of drizzle and

slight chance of rain before daybreak, then showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ037-152115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

336 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog before daybreak, then patchy fog early in

the morning. Areas of drizzle and slight chance of rain before

daybreak, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog through the

night. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ038-152115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

336 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle before

daybreak. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ039-152115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

336 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog before daybreak, then patchy fog in the

morning. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle before daybreak,

then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ040-152115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

336 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Widespread fog before daybreak, then patchy fog in the

morning. Chance of rain and areas of drizzle before daybreak,

then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ041-152115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

336 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog before daybreak. Chance of rain and areas

of drizzle before daybreak, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ042-152115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

336 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog before daybreak. Chance of rain and areas

of drizzle before daybreak, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ043-152115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

336 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog before daybreak. Areas of drizzle and

slight chance of rain before daybreak, then showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ044-152115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

336 AM CDT Sun Mar 15 2020

.TODAY...Chance of rain and patchy drizzle before daybreak, then

showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather