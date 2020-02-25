TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 24, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ026-252230-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ021-252230-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds
20 to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ022-252230-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ023-252230-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ024-252230-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ025-252230-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ027-252230-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows around 17. North winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ028-252230-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ029-252230-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ030-252230-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to
15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.
TXZ031-252230-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ032-252230-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ033-252230-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows around 18. North winds 20 to
30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ034-252230-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows around 19. North winds 20 to
30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.
TXZ036-252230-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ037-252230-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ038-252230-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ039-252230-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.
TXZ040-252230-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ041-252230-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ042-252230-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon then
becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ043-252230-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ044-252230-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
