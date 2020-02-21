TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 20, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

253 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

TXZ035-212215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

253 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ026-212215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

253 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ021-212215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

253 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ022-212215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

253 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ023-212215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

253 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ024-212215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

253 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ025-212215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

253 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ027-212215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

253 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ028-212215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

253 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ029-212215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

253 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ030-212215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

253 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ031-212215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

253 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ032-212215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

253 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ033-212215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

253 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ034-212215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

253 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ036-212215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

253 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ037-212215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

253 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ038-212215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

253 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ039-212215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

253 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ040-212215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

253 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ041-212215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

253 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds up to

5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ042-212215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

253 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds up to

5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ043-212215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

253 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ044-212215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

253 AM CST Fri Feb 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

