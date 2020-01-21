TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 20, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
308 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
308 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain
likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
308 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
308 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely early in the afternoon. Rain or snow
late in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow in the
evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
308 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain or
snow late in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely or chance of rain in the evening.
No snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
308 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain or
snow late in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs
in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow in the evening. No snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
308 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain or
snow likely late in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow in the evening, then a slight
chance of rain after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the
mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
308 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the afternoon.
Chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
308 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely early in the afternoon. Rain or snow
late in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain or snow in the
evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
308 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely early in the afternoon. Rain or snow
late in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow in the
evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
308 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain or
snow late in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely or snow in the evening. No snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
308 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the afternoon.
Rain or snow likely late in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow in the evening. No snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
308 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the afternoon.
Chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
308 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
308 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely early in the afternoon. Rain late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the evening.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
308 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the evening.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
308 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the afternoon.
Chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
308 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the afternoon.
Chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
308 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
308 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain
likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south around 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
308 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain
likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the evening.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
308 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the afternoon.
Rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the evening.
Near steady temperature around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
308 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the afternoon.
Chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
308 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
308 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
