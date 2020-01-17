TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 16, 2020
111 FPUS54 KLUB 170935
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
TXZ035-172230-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain, light freezing rain likely and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then cloudy with
chance of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ026-172230-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, light freezing rain and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.
Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
TXZ021-172230-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and light
freezing rain early in the morning, then partly sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and snow showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ022-172230-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and light
freezing rain early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ023-172230-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain and light freezing rain early
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain
late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ024-172230-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain, light freezing rain likely and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then cloudy with
chance of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ025-172230-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Light freezing rain likely early in the morning. Rain
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain early in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less
than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
TXZ027-172230-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and light
freezing rain early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ028-172230-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and light
freezing rain early in the morning, then partly sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ029-172230-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain, light freezing rain and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then cloudy with
slight chance of rain late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ030-172230-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain, light freezing rain likely and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then cloudy with
chance of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in the
afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ031-172230-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Light freezing rain likely early in the morning. Rain
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain early in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less
than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ032-172230-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Rain, light freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice
accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the
lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ033-172230-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and light
freezing rain early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ034-172230-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain and light freezing rain early
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain
late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ036-172230-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Rain, light freezing rain likely and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ037-172230-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Light freezing rain likely early in the morning. Rain
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain early in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less
than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
TXZ038-172230-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, light freezing rain and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ039-172230-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and light
freezing rain early in the morning, then partly sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ040-172230-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain and light freezing rain early
in the morning, then cloudy with slight chance of rain late in
the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ041-172230-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain, light freezing rain likely and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then cloudy with
chance of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in the
afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
TXZ042-172230-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Light freezing rain likely early in the morning. Rain
likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight
chance of rain early in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less
than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ043-172230-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Rain, light freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice
accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ044-172230-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, light freezing rain and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
