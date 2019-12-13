TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 12, 2019
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
330 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
330 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
330 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
330 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
330 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
330 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
330 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
330 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
330 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
330 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
330 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
330 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
330 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
330 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
330 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
330 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
330 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
330 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
330 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
330 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
330 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
330 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
330 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
330 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
330 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
