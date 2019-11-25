TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 24, 2019

_____

376 FPUS54 KLUB 250955

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

355 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

TXZ035-252215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

355 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 30 to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ026-252215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

355 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 30 to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and freezing rain. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ021-252215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

355 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, snow and rain likely. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ022-252215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

355 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, rain likely and chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ023-252215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

355 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 30 to 45 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, rain likely and chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ024-252215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

355 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs 55 to 61. West winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

60 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain likely and chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ025-252215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

355 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 30 to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 55 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain with rain likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ027-252215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

355 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Clear in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, rain likely and chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ028-252215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

355 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 30 to 45 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, rain likely and chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ029-252215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

355 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 30 to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, rain likely and chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ030-252215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

355 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph increasing to west 30 to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, rain likely and chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ031-252215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

355 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 30 to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny

with a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ032-252215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

355 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 30 to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny

with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ033-252215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

355 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 30 to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, rain likely and slight chance

of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ034-252215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

355 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 30 to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and rain likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ036-252215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

355 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 25 to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ037-252215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

355 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

late evening and after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 25 to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ038-252215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

355 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to west 30 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ039-252215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

355 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 30 to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ040-252215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

355 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to west 30 to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ041-252215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

355 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 30 to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ042-252215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

355 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 25 to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Mostly sunny in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ043-252215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

355 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 30 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Mostly sunny in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ044-252215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

355 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

