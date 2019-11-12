TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 11, 2019
189 FPUS54 KLUB 120839
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
239 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
TXZ035-122230-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
239 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ026-122230-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
239 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ021-122230-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
239 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ022-122230-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
239 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ023-122230-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
239 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ024-122230-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
239 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ025-122230-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
239 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ027-122230-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
239 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ028-122230-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
239 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ029-122230-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
239 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ030-122230-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
239 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ031-122230-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
239 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ032-122230-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
239 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ033-122230-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
239 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ034-122230-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
239 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ036-122230-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
239 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ037-122230-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
239 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ038-122230-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
239 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ039-122230-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
239 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ040-122230-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
239 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ041-122230-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
239 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ042-122230-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
239 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ043-122230-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
239 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ044-122230-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
239 AM CST Tue Nov 12 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
